Five Selected in May 3 Wheel of Fortune Winner’s Choice Drawing

Grenada County player claims $125,000 from recent Cash 4 drawing

JACKSON, MISS –Five Mississippi Lottery players have been randomly selected as winners from the May 3 Wheel of Fortune©️ Winner’s Choice™️ drawing.

The Winner’s Choice drawings are smaller, monthly drawings leading up to the final, game-ending 2nd Chance promotional drawing for $100,000.

The Mississippi Lottery notified the winners from Ocean Springs, Laurel, Gautier, Vicksburg and Columbus via certified letters on May 4. Watch your mail: it could be you. Winners have 10 calendar days from the receipt of the letter to mail the required information back to Lottery headquarters. The Lottery is required to verify all winners before the next steps of awarding a prize can be completed.

The Winner’s Choice Prizes are:

· $5,000 Cash: a check for $5,000 to be awarded within approximately one month of prize selection

· The Real Wheel Experience: round-trip airfare for two to/from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Calif.; ground transportation to/from LAX and hotel; four days, three nights double occupancy hotel for two ; Sony Studios tour for two, subject to state and local COVID-19 closures and restrictions; two tickets to taping of Wheel of Fortune at Sony Studios, subject to state and local COVID-19 closures and restrictions; a Wheel of Fortune merchandise pack; and $1,500 spending money, to be awarded approximately two weeks prior to departure.

· Take a Spin on the High Seas: round-trip airfare for two to/from domestic port of sailing; hotel in departing port city for two for night before sailing; seven-day, six-night Carnival Cruise for two; ground transportation from airport to hotel, hotel to port, port to airport; $600 of onboard credit; and Wheel of Fortune merchandise pack.

· Spin in the City of Lights: round-trip airfare for two to/from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev.; ground transportation to/from LAS and hotel; four days, three nights double occupancy hotel for two on the Las Vegas Strip; Wheel of Fortune merchandise pack; and $1,500 spending money, to be awarded approximately two weeks prior to departure.

· VIP Trip in the Magnolia State: four days, three nights double occupancy room at the Beau Rivage Hotel & Resort in Biloxi, Miss.; two Wheel of Fortune merchandise packs; $500 credit to either resort’s spa or Topgolf Swing Suite; autographed photographs of Pat Sajak and Vanna White; $1,000 travel allowance, to be awarded approximately two weeks prior to departure; and $1,500 spending money, to be awarded approximately two weeks prior to departure.

Big Cash 4 Winner

One lucky player from Grenada County bought 25 tickets for a recent Cash 4 drawing from Sprint Mart #4114 on Lakeview in Grenada using some of their favorite numbers. Those numbers paid off when the player won $125,000.

Summer of Fun

Summer is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Lottery is here for it. Stay tuned to social media and Mississippi Lottery Insiders e-mails for this HOT promotional campaign giving away amazing prizes and CASH. Visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/promos/summer-of-fun/ for more information.

*Wheel of Fortune ©2022 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

