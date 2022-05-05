Media Advisory - Rides to Remember, Ferrari of Atlanta Calling Sponsors, Donors
Annual charity event also seeking families, volunteers, drivers to participateATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th Annual Rides to Remember charity event is calling on sponsors and donors to help raise $200,000 for CURE Childhood Cancer (CURE), Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC) and Camp Sunshine. After reaching 65 percent of the goal for the 15th annual charity event, Ferrari of Atlanta is appealing to the generous help of the public to reach its goal this year.
Additionally, Ferrari of Atlanta again invites children and families of CURE, ARMHC and Camp Sunshine as well as Make-A-Wish Foundation children to attend the event and share Rides to Remember bringing smiles to kids who deserve it most.
What: Charity event that gives pediatric cancer patients a day of rides in exotic cars.
Who: Rides To Remember Charity Event
When: Sept. 10, 2022
Where: Atlanta Motorsports Park. 20 Duck Thurmond Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534
Sponsorships & Donations: ridestoremember.org/sponsor
Kids & Family Registration: ridestoremember.org/kid-registration
Volunteer Registration: ridestoremember.org/volunteer
Driver Registration: ridestoremember.org/driver
Rides to Remember is a small business company operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, a charitable trust recognized by IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). Contributions to Rides to Remember are tax-deductible. Learn more at ridestoremember.org.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
phudson@rhythmcommunications.com