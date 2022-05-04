Kloudville 360 Secures New Customer Contracts and Expands Global Partnerships in Q2-2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloudville, Inc., the leading global provider of cloud-native modular SaaS business support system (BSS) solutions for communication service providers, has secured two new customer contracts this quarter and expanded global delivery partnerships with new and existing Systems Integrators (SIs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). www.kloudville360.com
Key takeaways:
Kloudville 360 solution contracts have been secured with global telecommunications service providers to support their expansion of B2B and B2C digital transformation projects utilizing Kloudville's Telecom 360 cloud-native SaaS solution suite.
These new contracts provide Kloudville customers with a single centralized platform for Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) requirements to standardize via TM Forum Open API's and eliminate development on legacy B/OSS solutions and platforms targeted for decommissioning.
Kloudville 360 Global Partner agreements have been completed to expand the delivery and solution sales capabilities (worldwide) for Kloudville’s North America, CALA, EMEA and APAC regions. Customers can utilize Kloudville’s experienced deployment teams alongside trained partners for a seamless global and local delivery experience.
Kloudville’s new partnerships include best-in-breed telecom Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) allowing Kloudville to offer pre-integrated B2B solution options for CSPs to deploy Telecom 360 or Marketplace 360 functionality into their existing or new solution ecosystems.
“Expanding Kloudville’s customer base and partnerships is critical for our growth and company directives in the next 12 months.” said Zarar Rana, CEO and Co-founder of Kloudville. “Kloudville’s tenured and experience deployment teams coupled with our new and expanded global partners will allow us to support any customer in any market on their terms.”
Kloudville’s Telecom 360 and Marketplace 360 solutions offer carrier grade functionality for Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Sales Lead Management (SLM); coupled with Partner and Marketplace vendor/solution on-boarding, partner portals, order tracking, and fulfillment to simplify the complexities of B2B markets.
“Telecom service providers need the flexibility to manage enterprise and B2B sales processes to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.” said Kevin Friel, VP of Global Sales & Partners at Kloudville. “In the coming weeks Kloudville, along with our partners, will provide additional details on the value we collectively bring to CSPs looking to differentiate in B2B markets.”
About Kloudville, Inc.
Kloudville is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) solution that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers. Kloudville was founded by Telecommunications industry veterans with over 30 years’ experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. Kloudville, Inc. is the same team that founded ConceptWave (catalog and order management), which was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 and Objectel (an award-wining network inventory solution), which is a part of the Oracle OSS suite. Kloudville’s Telecom 360 and Marketplace 360 solutions enable service providers to make the transformative leap from communications service providers to digital service providers. Learn more about our solutions at: www.kloudville360.com
Kevin Friel - VP Sales & Partners
Kloudville, Inc.
