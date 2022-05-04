MEDIA ALERT: ‘CARS ON CONGRESS’ CHARITY SHOW RETURNS TO SOUTH FLORIDA ON SUNDAY, MAY 15

JARC Florida Photo of David Dweck...By Wayland Lee Photo By Wayland Lee

Hagerty Garage + Social in Delray Beach Will Host the Event Benefitting JARC Florida and Honoring David Dweck

I’m honored to be part of this returning event where our local car community can support a great cause like JARC. Hagerty’s facility is first class and the perfect location to host Cars on Congress” — David Dweck, event honoree