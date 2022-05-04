MEDIA ALERT: ‘CARS ON CONGRESS’ CHARITY SHOW RETURNS TO SOUTH FLORIDA ON SUNDAY, MAY 15
Hagerty Garage + Social in Delray Beach Will Host the Event Benefitting JARC Florida and Honoring David Dweck
I’m honored to be part of this returning event where our local car community can support a great cause like JARC. Hagerty’s facility is first class and the perfect location to host Cars on Congress”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITES STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Cars on Congress, a family-friendly, free-to-attend car show benefiting JARC Florida and honoring David Dweck, is returning to South Florida on Sunday, May 15.
— David Dweck, event honoree
Last year’s inaugural event attracted hundreds of attendees, 85 collector cars, and raised $10,000 for JARC. Once again this year, attendees can participate in a 50/50 raffle ticket, grab lunch from one of the local food trucks, and enjoy live music while checking out some of South Florida’s best collector cars.
All money raised from the event will benefit JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The show is also still seeking more Collector Cars and Youth Judges. (Details below)
WHEN: Sunday, May 15, 2022 10:00am-1:00pm
WHERE: Hagerty Garage + Social, 777 S. Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445
WHO: JARC Florida representatives; attendees; and David Dweck, a local real estate investor and licensed realtor, who is active in the local car community and a supporter of many non-profit organizations, will be honored.
COST: Free-to-Attend, $40 to Register Your Car or $75 for VIP Registration, which are a direct donation to JARC Florida.
DETAILS: All proceeds raised through 50/50 raffle and sponsorships will 100% benefit JARC Florida. Participants can register their cars to win one of 10 awards, get a private tour of the host venue, or parents may sign up their child as a Youth Judge. The Youth Judges (for kids ages 7 to 12) are guided through the show field as a group to interact with owners, allowing them to learn details, history, and fun facts about each car. Youth Judging is FREE to participants and includes a hat, t-shirt and judging kit. Space is limited to 30 JUDGES, so sign up today to reserve a spot for your judge!
Hagerty Garage + Social is a 58,000 square foot storage facility on Congress Avenue in Delray Beach. From a calendar full of unique social events to full-service maintenance and detailing, Garage + Social covers all aspects of collection management. The space even offers the unique opportunity to work on your own car with rentable workspace, lifts, fabrication resources and tools.
For sponsorship information, please email info@carsoncongress.com
QUOTES:
David Dweck, event honoree: “I’m honored to be part of this returning event where our local car community can support a great cause like JARC. Hagerty’s facility is first class and the perfect location to host Cars on Congress. We look forward to a day of fun for the whole family!”
Jeffrey M. Zirulnick, CEO of JARC: “JARC FL is very excited to be partnering with Hagerty Garage + Social and honoring David Dweck again as we reach out to our community to make everyone aware of the abilities of Adults with Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.”
*Media Welcome to attend and photograph/video!
About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
