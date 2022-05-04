Submit Release
Grand opening celebration of the Circuit Court for Washington County Help Center

Media Advisory Grand opening celebration of the Circuit Court for Washington County Help Center

The grand opening of the Circuit Court for Washington County Help Center will take place Friday, May 6, in Hagerstown. Maryland Court Help Centers offer free limited legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with services to include but not limited to name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting, demonstrations on videoconferencing and how to use Guide and File on mdcourts.gov.

WHO:            Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland                       Hon. Brett R. Wilson, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Washington Co.                       Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland                       Hon. Jeff Cline, president, Washington Co. Board of County Commissioners                       Emily Angel, Esq., managing director, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance, LLC

WHAT:          Circuit Court for Washington County Help Center grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting

WHEN:          Friday, May 6, at 12 p.m.

WHERE:       Circuit Court for Washington County, 1st floor                       24 Summit Ave, Hagerstown, Md.                       Livestreaming available: https://mdcourts.gov/eservices/zoomvideo/aoc/grpa

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary's Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.

