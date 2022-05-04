There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,136 in the last 365 days.
FDLE arrests former police captain for grand theft, exploitation
News Provided By
May 04, 2022, 18:49 GMT
Share This Article
For Immediate Release
May 4, 2022
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Kimberly Ann Kilpatrick, 48, of Flagler Beach, on charges of grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult. The case was investigated jointly by FDLE, Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) and the State Attorney’s Office.
The case began after DBPD received a complaint about missing funds from a bank account established to help an injured Port Orange Police Department (POPD) detective. FDLE was requested to assume the case due to jurisdictional issues and because the investigation involved a law enforcement officer.
The account was established in 2016 by Kilpatrick, while she was a captain at POPD, to deposit proceeds from fundraisers and donations. The money was to be used to help pay ongoing medical expenses for the injured detective.
The investigation found that, in two transactions, Kilpatrick withdrew more than $18,000 and $7,500 for her own use, using the money to pay off a consolidated loan and to close on a new home.
Kilpatrick was arrested earlier today and booked into the Flagler County Jail on a $100,000 bond. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 7th Judicial Circuit.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
You just read:
FDLE arrests former police captain for grand theft, exploitation
News Provided By
May 04, 2022, 18:49 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.