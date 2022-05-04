FDLE arrests former police captain for grand theft, exploitation

May 4, 2022 FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Kimberly Ann Kilpatrick, 48, of Flagler Beach, on charges of grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult. The case was investigated jointly by FDLE, Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) and the State Attorney’s Office. The case began after DBPD received a complaint about missing funds from a bank account established to help an injured Port Orange Police Department (POPD) detective. FDLE was requested to assume the case due to jurisdictional issues and because the investigation involved a law enforcement officer. The account was established in 2016 by Kilpatrick, while she was a captain at POPD, to deposit proceeds from fundraisers and donations. The money was to be used to help pay ongoing medical expenses for the injured detective.

The investigation found that, in two transactions, Kilpatrick withdrew more than $18,000 and $7,500 for her own use, using the money to pay off a consolidated loan and to close on a new home. Kilpatrick was arrested earlier today and booked into the Flagler County Jail on a $100,000 bond. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 7th Judicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001