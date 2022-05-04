From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at approximately 12:00 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 191 in Meddybemps involving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 26-year-old Austin Porter of Alexander. Porter, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates Porter was traveling in the southbound lane when he crossed the center line went onto the shoulder of the northbound lane and then overcorrected and went back across the road off the southbound shoulder and into some parked vehicles. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash. Porter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Maine State Police was Charlotte First Responders, Charlotte Fire Department, Meddybemps Fire Department, Downeast EMS and Lyon’s Towing.