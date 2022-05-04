The Velazquez Team launches state-of-the-art real estate portal

This portal provides accurate, friendly, real time and relevant information on New York’s real estate market .

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Velazquez team has launched its new real estate portal with the objective of providing accurate, friendly, real time and relevant information on New York’s real estate market . With 1 billion aggregated sales, the team, who is one of the top 50 in New York State, provides information on the most recommended listings for sale and rent in the area. With more than 30 years of experience within the team and led by Colombian- American broker Maria Velazquez, the portal is easy to navigate and provides leading real estate insight and news."

With almost 20 years of experience and close to $1 billion in closed transactions, Maria Velazquez is a real estate industry leader selling luxury properties in New York City and Florida. Maria serves a vast client base of both local and international buyers. Sellers and investors turn to her to leverage her teams’ expertise when buying and selling various types of real estate, from new development to condos and co-ops, to vacant land.

“I created this portal with my clients in mind, from the aesthetics to the photography it has all been curated by our team. Nowadays “being virtual” has become the new normal and we want to make sure our clients can navigate New York and other areas from the comfort of their home or office,” commented Maria Velazquez.

Fluent in English and Spanish, along with her stateside business, Maria represents a diverse international client base of buyers and investors looking to invest in the New York and Florida real estate markets.

The portal is composed of various sections, featuring top listing recommendations, preferred new development and investment opportunities, current press, as well as team news, credentials, and recommendations. Maria is an expert in everything NYC and can not only assist you with your dream home, second home or investment, but also knows the city from a to z. The site also contains an international section highlighting a well-seasoned team that can assist buyers with properties in other markets like Tulum, Mexico, and Florida. She frequently travels the world and understands what it takes to market and sell to foreign buyers. The Velazquez Team is a team of real estate licensees affiliated with Compass Real Estate. www.thevelazquezteam.com