POST PANDEMIC URBAN PRESS WINERY SET TO BECOME THE FINE DINING DESTINATION IN LOS ANGELES

Urban Press Winery Patio Urban Press Winery Wine Tasting Owner Giovanni & Chef Emidio in Urban Press Winery's New Kitchen

With nearly 1/3 of all California’s restaurants permanently closed due to Covid-19, Urban Press Winery & Restaurant set to open new state-of-the-art kitchen.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly one third of all California’s restaurants permanently closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Urban Press Winery & Restaurant thrived due to the high demand for their quality food and award-winning wine. Poised for the next step in its evolution, we are proud to announce the opening of our new state-of-the-art kitchen.

Urban Press Winery’s mission post-Covid-19 is to put the fun back into going out and experiencing quality dining. Located in exciting downtown Burbank, Urban Press is the ONLY winery located in Los Angeles that crafts its own wines, serves a full gourmet dinner menu and features a variety of live music Wednesday – Sunday, while capping off the week with our signature Sunday Jazz Brunch.

At the helm in our new kitchen is Roman chef Emidio Tidu, who creates signatures dishes steeped in his Italian tradition, yet fused with a French influence. During Covid our menu featured dishes crafted from our portable pizza kitchen. Our new state-of-the-art kitchen will be the source of Michelin star-worthy dishes such as lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade Sicilian cannoli.

Owner Giovanni D’Andrea began crafting wines in 2012, and by 2016 had opened a tasting room to share his wine creations in an urban environment. Understanding the interconnectivity of wine and food, D’Andrea began presenting a menu to better serve his clientele. While it is common to charge exorbitant prices for wine in most restaurants, his philosophy is to serve his award-winning wines at prices that are unparalleled. Urban Press gets its fruit from the most elite California vineyards, grown to our master winemaker’s stringent standards. Our philosophy is a harmonious blend of Old World tradition, deep technical knowledge, and New World potential. Urban Press Winery believes luxury does not take short cuts and details make the difference.

When you step foot inside Urban Press you will feel like you have been transported to a bustling tasting room in Italy. From our beautiful dining room to our sun-soaked patio, a visit to Urban Press is guaranteed to be the perfect venue for any event on your calendar. Whether it be a romantic date night or a fun girl's night out, we have a little something for everyone. Urban Press Winery also hosts many events, parties, and meet-ups all year round. Whether the occasion is big or small, Urban Press is just the spot for your next special day.

No need to drive to Santa Barbara or the Wine Country to experience superior California wines and gourmet food in a winery atmosphere.

Our website is www.UrbanPressWinery.com. Open Wednesday – Sunday

