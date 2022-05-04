Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Allen
Delphos City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ashland
Mapleton Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ashtabula
Geneva Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Trumbull Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Athens
Athens County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Trimble Local School District
FFR
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Belmont
Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Brown
Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tara C. Ross, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Clinton
Wilmington City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbiana
Utica Shale Academy of Ohio
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Summitville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Crawford
Bucyrus City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Brason's Willcare (BHC Services, Inc.)
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
City of Richmond Heights
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Parma Community
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lakeshore Intergenerational School (LIS)
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Near West Intergenerational School (NWIS)
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Nilla S. Vibhakar, M.D.
MED
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Scott Seidel, O.D.
MED
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Suburban Health Consortium
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
The Intergenerational School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Defiance
Hicksville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
City of Columbus
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Clinton-Grandview Heights Joint Economic Development Zone
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Educational Academy for Boys and Girls
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Heritage Preserve Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Office of the Ohio Public Defender
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Department of Public Safety
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Department of Transportation
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The River South Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Gallia
Ohio Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Guernsey
East Guernsey Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Harrison Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Mariemont City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mounira A. Habli, M.D.
MED
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Elmwood Place
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Arlington Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Blanchard Valley Port Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Van Buren Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Harrison
Harrison County Tourism Council
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Henry
Patrick Henry Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hocking
Hocking County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
East Holmes Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Huron
City of Bellevue
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Willard City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Jefferson
Village of Mingo Junction
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Yorkville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, INC. DBA CRSI - MCKINLEY AVENUE HOME
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Fredericktown Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake
Lake County Agricultural Society
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
Village of Lakeline
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wickliffe City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lawrence
Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Symmes Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Licking
Licking Heights Local School District
FFR IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lorain
Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Central Academy of Ohio
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Eagle Learning Center, Inc.
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Digital Learning School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Virtual Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Madison
Madison-Plains Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.
IPA
12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021
Marion
Buckeye Community School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Medina
Brunswick City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Marguerite A. DiMarco, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Troy City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Dayton SMART Elementary School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Muskingum
Eastern Alliance Council of Governments
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Zanesville City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ottawa
Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Paulding
Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Perry
Southern Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pike
Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Richland
Amanda N. Lilly, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ross
Chillicothe City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Sandusky
Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Burgoon
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Woodmore Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Seneca
CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, INC. DBA CRSI-WEST US224 HOME
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Seneca County Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Shelby
Salem Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Canton Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
North Canton City School District
FFR
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Coventry Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Girard City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Newton Falls Joint Fire District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Northeast Ohio Management Information Network
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Yankee Lake
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Claymont City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Salem Township Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Union
Fairbanks Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Van Wert
Crestview Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lincolnview Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Vinton
Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Washington
Marietta City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wayne
Greene Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Midland Council of Governments
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Williams
Bryan City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wood
Otsego Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021