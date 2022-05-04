Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 5, 2022

Allen

Delphos City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashland

Mapleton Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Geneva Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Athens County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Trimble Local School District

FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Fayetteville-Perry Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tara C. Ross, C.N.P.

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Wilmington City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Utica Shale Academy of Ohio

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Summitville

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Bucyrus City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Brason's Willcare (BHC Services, Inc.)

MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

City of Richmond Heights

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Parma Community

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lakeshore Intergenerational School (LIS)

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Near West Intergenerational School (NWIS)

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Nilla S. Vibhakar, M.D.

MED

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Scott Seidel, O.D.

MED

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Suburban Health Consortium

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

The Intergenerational School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Defiance

Hicksville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Cesar Chavez College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

City of Columbus

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Clinton-Grandview Heights Joint Economic Development Zone

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Educational Academy for Boys and Girls

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Heritage Preserve Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Office of the Ohio Public Defender

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Public Safety

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Transportation

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The River South Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Ohio Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

East Guernsey Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mariemont City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mounira A. Habli, M.D.

MED

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Elmwood Place

FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Arlington Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Blanchard Valley Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Van Buren Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison County Tourism Council

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Patrick Henry Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hocking

Hocking County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

East Holmes Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Huron

City of Bellevue

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Willard City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Village of Mingo Junction

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Yorkville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, INC. DBA CRSI - MCKINLEY AVENUE HOME

MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Fredericktown Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Lakeline

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wickliffe City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments

 IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Symmes Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Licking Heights Local School District

FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Constellation Schools: Elyria Community

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Central Academy of Ohio

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Eagle Learning Center, Inc.

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Digital Learning School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Virtual Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Madison

Madison-Plains Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.

  IPA

12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Buckeye Community School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Brunswick City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marguerite A. DiMarco, C.N.P.

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Troy City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Dayton SMART Elementary School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Eastern Alliance Council of Governments

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Zanesville City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Paulding

Western Buckeye Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Perry

Southern Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pike

Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Amanda N. Lilly, C.N.P.

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Chillicothe City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Burgoon

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Woodmore Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, INC. DBA CRSI-WEST US224 HOME

MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Seneca County Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Salem Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

North Canton City School District

FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Coventry Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Girard City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Newton Falls Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Management Information Network

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Yankee Lake

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Claymont City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Salem Township Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Union

Fairbanks Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Van Wert

Crestview Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lincolnview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Marietta City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Greene Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Midland Council of Governments

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Bryan City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Otsego Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

