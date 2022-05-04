Miami Social Marketing Merges with Kreps PR, Becomes KrepsSocial
Pioneering agency has been a trend setter in the continuously evolving world of social media for more than 10 years
Liza (Walton) and her team have been our go-to agency to provide social media services for our clients, so it made perfect sense to share our resources to the benefit of both organizations”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Social Marketing, one of the region’s pioneering social media agencies, has merged with Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar Company, and has re-branded as KrepsSocial.
Liza Gallardo Walton, President & Founder of Miami Social, will remain as President of KrepsSocial, and will be joined by her staff of five social media professionals.
The merger expands Kreps PR’s offerings to its clients throughout South Florida and the Northeast, adding in-house social media to its partner BrandStar’s expansive TV and film production capabilities.
KrepsSocial increases BrandStar’s overall offerings within Miami-Dade, where the organization is actively looking to expand. BrandStar is already South Florida’s leading Production Hub, recently investing millions to augment their 43,000s q ft facility with a 13’ x 100’ plus LED video wall and accompanying 27’ x 9’ ft LED ceilings, making the studio’s virtual capabilities endless. BrandStar looks to have a studio within Miami-Dade by the end of 2022.
“This is an absolute hand-in-glove situation,” said Israel Kreps, CEO of Kreps PR. “Liza (Walton) and her team have been our go-to agency to provide social media services for our clients, so it made perfect sense to share our resources to the benefit of both organizations.”
“Between Kreps PR’s long-standing reputation in the community and BrandStar’s production capabilities, joining forces to further all of our offerings seemed idyllic,” said Liza Gallardo Walton. “PR and social are now virtually inseparable, and we look forward to continually innovating to support our client’s evolving needs.”
The growth of social media has been a national phenomenon. When Facebook went live in 2005, 5% of American adults used some form of social media. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center Report, that number was at 72%, arguably even larger in 2022.
A former City of Miami Public Information Officer (PIO) and City Administrator, Gallardo Walton began her career in systems consulting and public relations, before forging a successful career as a social media strategist with the founding of Miami Social Marketing.
With an unparalleled network of media relationships and longevity with its clients, Kreps PR’s team of former journalists, long-time publicists, and ex-in-house Fortune 500 communications directors gives the organization a unique business acumen and ability to create innovative, measurable communications programs that build brand value.
“We welcome Liza and her team to the overall BrandStar eco-system,” concludes Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “Miami-Dade and the pan-regional market as a whole are an absolute priority for BrandStar, and we are delighted to increase our offerings.”
About Kreps PR & Marketing
Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar Company, has a physical presence in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach and New York City. The agency, with more than 30 years of experience, is one of the industry’s most trusted. Rooted in a keen understanding of the media and their needs, the firm is comprised of a diverse team of former journalists, long-time publicists, and ex-in-house Fortune 500 communications directors. Specializing in all facets of residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate and financial services public relations, and offering public relations, social media, even activation and strategic digital services, Kreps PR is recognized for delivering measurable communications programs that build brand value and drive business leads. For additional information, visit www.KrepsPR.com.
