High tension cable project scheduled to begin on I-94 near Mapleton

FARGO, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin May 9th, on Interstate 94 from the Kindred Interchange to west of the Ayr Interchange Bridge. This project consists of working in the median, flatting the in-slopes, extending drainage structures, installing concrete anchors, pounding in cable fence posts, and installing high tension cable. This project will increase safety for motorists by preventing oncoming traffic from crossing the median.

Temporary lane closures of approximately two miles will be in place during construction, and traffic will drive in the right lane in both directions. Lane closures will be removed if no work is scheduled for the following day.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be completed in early October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov

