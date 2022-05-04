Ohio Media School Cincinnati Campus Welcomes Congressman Warren Davidson
We appreciate Congressman Davidson's commitment to education, his support in getting to know us, and our mission to best prepare our students to be the candidates of choice for media employers.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Media School's Cincinnati Campus was honored to welcome Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) of Ohio's 8th Congressional District and Deputy District Director Ben Thaeler to campus. They were able to tour our studios and classrooms and meet both students and graduates of our multi-media programs.
— Beonair Network of Media Schools
Congressman Davidson recognized that "One size does not fit all" in education. He spoke about his path after high school began when he enlisted in the Army as part of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed in Germany, where he witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall. His commanding officers recognized his potential and helped Warren earn an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated near the top of his class as an American History and Mechanical Engineering student. With a non-traditional start to his career pathway, Congressman Davidson's passion for all types of education and ways to achieve career success was evident in our conversations.
Our students and graduates shared with Congressman Davidson that their choice to attend Ohio Media School was intentional. They believe it will open doors to careers that would not be possible without the skills acquired and the network forged with instructors, alumni, and industry professionals who offer mentorship and guidance at the campus level.
We appreciate Congressman Davidson's commitment to education, his support in getting to know Ohio Media School, and our mission to best prepare our students to be the candidates of choice for media employers with entry-level positions upon graduation. Our students learn hands-on from instructors who are professionals in the industry, and our focus is to ensure they are best prepared to meet their career goals.
This visit was the perfect time for our students and administration to showcase the campus to Congressman Davidson and demonstrate the importance of our education. Every person and business depends on media, and our students will help shape the narrative as they move forward in their careers.
Campus Director Rhonda Estep Frazier enjoyed hosting Congressman Davidson and Mr. Thaeler. She was proud to share our mission and hopes our relationship with the Congressman will continue to grow.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. The Beonair Network of Media Schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
LLeciejewski
234.203.2768
John Girard
M & S Media Inc.
+1 216-503-5900
email us here