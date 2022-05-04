Koho Consulting Refocuses Their Brand Strategy To Bring Exciting New Changes For Clients

With a new brand logo and name, Koho Consulting is rebranding its image to expand their reach.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koho Consulting, formerly known as Koho Software has seen exponential growth over the past year. They saw a 100% increase in company growth and a nearly 40% increase in customer growth in 2021. Koho plans to continue to foster this impressive growth by refocusing their brand image to better align with their clients’ needs and interests. Koho offers consulting services to assist their clients in selecting the optimal contract management solutions to modernize their manual contract processes. In order to clear up any potential confusion from prospective clients, Koho decided to rebrand its marketing strategy to reflect the company’s mission better.

The most significant change happening at Koho is the rebranding of its name. They have dropped “Software” from their name and replaced it with “Consulting” to embrace the focus of their organization. They intend for this change to better reflect their business approach. Their expert team offers consulting services to help their customers find and implement the Contract Lifecycle Management software that best suits their organizational needs.

Koho Consulting has given its logo a facelift. With their new name comes a fresh logo. They will be keeping their iconic Koho “K” but have reimagined it to better reflect their core values. As they specialize in Contract Lifecycle Management Software, Koho understands the importance of detail. Koho is always honing in on ways to improve company impact, and they hope to capture the dedication to detail and passion they use to serve their clients in their freshly unveiled logo. The smallest detail can make the biggest impact on a company. Koho Consulting is all about fine-tuning and understanding those details to help your company automate and simplify its processes.

.About the Company: Koho Consulting has been assisting its client's transition to digital Contract Lifecycle Management since 2014. They are based out of Tampa, Florida, where they were founded. They provide software and consulting solutions to organizations attempting to execute their digital transformation, process improvement, and growth strategies. Their objective has always been to help organizations streamline their contract processes through the use of Contract management solutions. Koho’s goal is to partner with clients to make the contracting process faster, more collaborative, efficient, and secure. Contact Koho Consulting to help leverage your contracting solutions today!