Sweden and Poland co-host international donors’ conference to support Ukrainian people

SWEDEN, May 4 - In light of the full-scale Russian aggression launched on 24 February, Sweden’s humanitarian aid has been increased by SEK 775 million. Of this, SEK 570 million goes directly to Ukraine, SEK 185 million goes to the work of the UN to help refugees, including from Ukraine, and SEK 20 million goes to the work of the UN in Moldova (SEK 10 million to UNICEF and SEK 10 million to UNHCR). In addition, Sweden is assisting Ukraine through multilateral channels such as the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Sweden is one of CERF’s largest donors, providing SEK 725 million in 2022. Sweden also supports the Red Cross Movement’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF), providing SEK 35 million in 2022. Sweden also provides Ukraine with multiannual bilateral support focusing on democracy, human rights, free and independent media, civil society, decentralisation, judicial reforms, energy efficiency, the environment and the climate. In December, the Government adopted a new seven-year strategy for Sweden’s reform support to Eastern Europe. Ukraine is the largest recipient, receiving approximately SEK 260 million annually over seven years. From Ukraine’s independence in 1991 until 2021, Sweden’s broad bilateral support amounted to more than SEK 4 billion.

