Structure and paving work near Vedauwoo may cause delays

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers may experience delays as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors, along with subcontractors S&S Builders, begin bridge and paving work on I-80 by Vedauwoo.

Starting this week, crews are scheduled to set traffic control, including lane closures, between mile markers 324 and 330 on Interstate 80.

The project will begin with bridge rehab work on the east and west bound bridges at mile post 326.6 then move to the east and west bound bridges at mile post 329.3. Pavement and surface work will follow in July.

Motorists on the interstate should adhere to construction zone speed limits and stay alert for traffic shifts into and out of the crossovers. Delays are possible due to the traffic configuration. A 13-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.

Work is expected to be completed in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

