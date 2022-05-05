CHW IS LAUNCHING ITS FIRST ROUND OF SOCIAL IMPACT INVESTING IN ISRAEL AS PART OF JOURNEY 4 IMPACT

Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is excited to launch social impact investing in Israel, an innovative and sustainable initiative geared at empowering women.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is excited to launch its first round of social impact investing in Israel on October 27, 2022, as part of the Journey 4 Impact trip of a lifetime. Not only will the journey support CHW projects for education, healthcare, and social services, but it will also be the start of an innovative and sustainable impact initiative geared at empowering women, taking philanthropy to the next level.

CHW is thrilled to be the first Canadian Jewish women’s organization to launch a gender-lens impact investment strategy that ensures better outcomes in areas such as gender disparities, social mobility, and economic opportunities for women and girls; all closely aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Every CHW investment will enable women entrepreneurs to advance socially conscious businesses that create impact in Israel and change lives. This investment not only empowers the start-up community, but it also creates a sustainable future for the next generation of small businesses in Israel,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW Chief Executive Officer.

At the culmination of the Journey 4 Impact trip, participating investors (donors) become judges at the hybrid launch event, also live streamed in Canada, and empowered with the ability to evaluate a pre-vetted selection of women-led, social enterprises. The purpose is to enable women entrepreneurs to launch socially conscious businesses that create impact in Israel. The entrepreneurs will secure critical capital from CHW investors through the pooled impact investment funds.

Participants on Journey 4 Impact, and donors in Canada, can become judges with a minimum investment of $5,000 donated to CHW’s impact pool of funds. A new pipeline of pooled funds for social impact investing is also grown using pre-Journey 4 Impact crowdfunding. The goal is to secure a minimum of $300,000 for the first round of investments. CHW is proud to announce a very generous gift of $100,000 from Elayna and Jonathan Latsky, Journey Co-chairs, to ensure the success of this launch initiative and create the Latsky Impact Investment Fund in Israel.

“Jonathan and I are so excited about this new initiative for CHW and the ability to provide sustainable investment and impact in Israel for women who need a hand-up, not a handout,” said Elayna Latsky CHW National President and Journey 4 Impact Co-chair.

Every dollar invested by CHW will generate a clear and measurable social and financial return on investment. All funds will be invested into ventures led by and benefiting women. At the end of the term of investment, CHW will reinvest the funds through an innovative funding model that amplifies impact. CHW will grow its impact investment portfolio on an annual basis as part of Journey 4 Impact.

To join CHW in Israel and learn more about Journey 4 Impact, visit www.chw.ca/journey-4-impact. To become an impact investor and participate as a judge, visit www.chw.ca/impactinvesting.



About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. For over a century, CHW has passionately supported women, children, and families in Israel and Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

