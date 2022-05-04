Lessons from the Field – AmeriCorps + High Impact Tutoring = Student Success

The U.S. Department of Education is hosting a webinar series to address hot topics that are on the top of educators’ minds. After sharing federal updates, the series features lessons learned and best practices from faculty, staff, schools, districts, institutions of higher education, and other places of educational instruction. It also shares a variety of useful resources.

On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools, the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments (NCSSLE) invites you to join the next Lessons from the Field webinar.

AmeriCorps + High Impact Tutoring = Student Success Wednesday, May 4, 2022 3:00-4:30pm ET/2:00-3:30pm CT/1:00-2:30pm MT/12:00-1:30pm PT.

Exploring the role evidence-based, high impact tutoring can play in addressing learning loss experienced by students during the COVID pandemic and beyond. National, state, and local strategies will be shared, including direct examples from field practitioners via AmeriCorps partnerships.

This event will be recorded and posted to the event page a day after the event. All other materials can be found on the event page as well.

Event page

RegistrationNCSSLE does not offer certificates or CEUs, but if you email ncssle@air.org after the event, they will be able to confirm your participation.