VARStreet enhances the dashboard capabilities on its platform to include user-defined dashboards
New enhancements to include capabilities to create user-defined dashboards with a very extensive widget library including the ability to create custom widgets.BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet is a popular platform used by a large number of IT & Office Supplies VARs in the US & Canada. VARs use the application for their day to day business needs like Sales Quoting, CRM, Procurement, etc. It also comes with a very modern eCommerce store with extensive B2B capabilities. It also comes connected with 45+ IT & office supplies distributors for Catalog, pricing, and Inventory. Integration with Tax data providers, Shippers, Payment gateways is all built into the platform.
VARStreet already had dashboard capabilities which were enhanced in October last year to include the ability to create multiple dashboards with a wide variety of widgets and data visualization tools like Donut, Bar chart, pie chart, bar & line charts, funnel, etc.
However, the current enhancement has provided the application a giant leap. VARStreet users can now create their custom dashboards. They can add their widgets from a wide variety of available widgets or create a custom widget from scratch. They can now drag and drop widgets to a dashboard or move widgets from one dashboard to another. The dashboards can be made private or can be shared with other users as well. For reporting purposes, the dashboards can be emailed to superiors as well.
To provide the above capabilities VARStreet has built a proprietary ETL (Extract, Transform and Load) process that extracts the data from multiple sources (transaction databases) and then does the transformation and loads the data into their data warehouse system which acts as a common data repository. This information in the data warehouse is then used for dashboard and reporting purposes. The information from the transaction database is updated every 10 minutes in the data warehouse providing the users with almost real-time information on the dashboards.
VARStreet has successfully added all the data points from transaction databases to the data warehouse hereby providing its users the ability to build widgets on almost all available data points in the VARStreet system.
The current enhancement will go a long way in helping them make critical business decisions by providing them real-time information as soon as they log into their VARStreet application," said Shiv Agarwal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, VARStreet Inc.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce platform for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn