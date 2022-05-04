Arrivals are required to pay for regular nucleic acid tests during hotel quarantine

MACAU, May 4 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) that starting from 00:00 on 8 May 2022, arrivals shall pay for the regular nucleic acid tests conducted during their time of medical observation at hotel. The individuals concerned should make an appointment for the nucleic acid tests in advance of their arrival/return to Macao, after securing a booking with the medical observation hotel.

The above measure applies to all individuals who are subject to medical observation for coming or returning to Macao from the following places after 00:00 on 8 May 2022, regardless of the reason for their travel or return:

Foreign countries, Hong Kong SAR, Region of Taiwan;

Risk areas of the Mainland China whose arrivals are subject to medical observation according to the announcements in effect by the Centre as at the time of entry.

Upon the commencement of the above measure, prospective travelers/returnees who have successfully reserved a room at the medical observation hotel must also book for nucleic acid testing for the medical observation period in advance, by visiting the appointment website provided in the hotel reservation confirmation letter.

Today (4 May), the medical observation hotels will begin to send an updated hotel reservation confirmation e-mail with the link to the NAT appointment website to their guests. After making online booking and payment, travelers are advised to keep a screenshot of the NAT booking confirmation, which will be required upon boarding a plane, vehicle or vessel to Macao.

Macao residents who are studying outside Macao as full-time students may apply for a student’s discount on the nucleic acid testing fees via the booking system when they return to Macao from their place of study. The Macao Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will assess and verify their eligibility and inform them of the application result by e-mail. Eligible students will be refunded by the testing institution.