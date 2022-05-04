Construction scheduled to begin May 9 north of New England

BISMARCK, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 9, on ND Highway 22, north of New England to Dickinson.

The project will consist of deck work overlay, milling, paving, culvert repair and bridge work on the Heart River and Antelope Creek Bridges.

Flaggers and pilot cars will help direct traffic through construction during the milling and paving operations.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be complete near the end of October.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov