WARNER BROS COVERED UP TRUTH ABOUT DEATHS ON A STEVEN SPIELBERG PRODUCTION, SAYS AUTHOR OF #1 AMAZON NEW RELEASE

“Fly By Night: The Secret Story of Steven Spielberg, Warner Bros. and the Twilight Zone Deaths” Author Steve Chain

Studio Did Not Cooperate With Investigators, Per Confidential Documents

WALTERVILLE, OR, US, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In its first week on Amazon, my book, ‘Fly By Night: The Secret Story of Steven Spielberg, Warner Bros. and the Twilight Zone Deaths,’ has reached a #1 position,” says author Steve Chain, “This true crime story shows that Warner Bros. covered up the truth behind the tragic deaths of actor Vic Morrow and two children on the Steven Spielberg production TWILIGHT ZONE: THE MOVIE. It is having meteoric success, I believe, because of its many new revelations.”

“For instance,” Chain continued, “the explosion that brought down the helicopter was not triggered by a distant special effects man. The evidence is overwhelming that it was cued by director John Landis himself. A number of people working on the special effects crew were intoxicated. And, perhaps most shocking, Steven Spielberg’s close associate Frank Marshall was on the scene when the helicopter crashed.”

“Marshall not only witnessed the crash,” Chain continued. “He carried the body of six-year-old Rene Chen to the shore. Then he rushed the parents of the dead children off the set, and encouraged the set to be cleared, before authorities could arrive. Then he successfully avoided the authorities, even staying in Europe to avoid ever being questioned about the calamity.”

“There was a massive, multi-million-dollar cover-up to keep director John Landis out of jail and co-producer Steven Spielberg out of the headlines. There is even an eyewitness account of a defense attorney creating what seems to be false testimony.” (Case # A 391583, filed 4/26/84.)

Mr. Chain is available for interviews. Contact Bruce de Torres at trinedaybruce@gmail.com. “Fly By Night” is available at TrineDay and the major booksellers.

Steve Chain is a writer and publisher who worked at Ramparts magazine in the 1960s, and with Warren Hinckle and Hunter S. Thompson at Scanlon's magazine. In addition to “Fly By Night,” he has authored a best-selling psychology textbook for Psychology Today, a business history of the McDonald's story (with cooperation by founder Ray Kroc), and several popular books with New York’s Warner, Simon & Schuster, and others. He has also worked successfully with the NY Times Syndicate, ABC's Good Morning America, and numerous local and national news media outlets.