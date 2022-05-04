Metaverse: a trillion dollar market

The technological and commercial initiatives linked to the new concept are growing and new professions are rising: the experience of the Italian startup Versy

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The business share related to the Metaverse was already worth 50 billion dollars in 2020, but is set to grow to 800 billion in 2024 (source: Grayscale) and 1 trillion in 2025.These are important numbers, which testify the growth of a phenomenon that can no longer be categorized as hype. In the meantime, Meta (the new holding that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and much more ...) has communicated the usage data of Horizon Worlds, its social VR platform: in two months (January and February 2022) active users have exceeded the 300,000, a record if we consider that until November it was still in beta testing and only developers and creators could access it.Interest in the Metaverse is growing and the circumstance is also confirmed by the web search data by users: considering for now only Europe, France is in the lead with 1020 monthly searches per million inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom (942), Switzerland (831), Germany (778), Belgium (659). Italy is in ninth place with 326 online searches per month per million inhabitants.In parallel with the growth of interest and the first technological and commercial experiences, new professions are literally being born: in Italy the Geeks Academy is at the forefront, which has just launched five new themed courses, Gaming & Metaverses Junior Professional, Blockchain & Metaverses Specialist, Blockchain & Coding Specialist, Cybersecurity Specialist and Big Data Specialist, while job offers related specifically to the Blockchain grew by 395% in the United States alone (2021).Among the most requested professions, here are the Architects of the Metaverse: they are creative figures capable of imagining and creating new and engaging worlds. The extraction and background are those of 3D game designers, but their task will be to design, prototype and create immersive virtual and 3D environments, accompanying users and companies to have different and engaging experiences.On the wave of these trends, Versy was born, a startup that brings together Italian creators and entrepreneurs who are working on creating private metaverses for companies (virtual stores)."The metaverse - explains Piero Fioretti, CEO and Founder - is by its very nature a dynamic place. People don't spend all their time in one virtual world, but they move from one to the other. Interconnection, or the persistent possibility of accessing ever new worlds, is therefore the fundamental concept behind the metaverse.We want to ensure that with Versy companies have their own space in this new technological era, and to do so, we are working on private, interconnected and accessible metaverses directly from their website. All this can happen in a functional way only by integrating the concepts of sociality, ecosystem and decentralization at the base. "As far as sociality is concerned, it is certainly wonderful to be able to create fantastic virtual stores with unique experiences, but how boring would it be to live them alone? "Happiness is real when it is shared", isn't this one of the quotes from our day? Versy, in fact, focuses on sociability and the sharing of experiences and spaces. Those who visit the store of a brand or a creator will be able to do so in company, exchanging opinions and advice on what they like and what they don't.If we talk about the ecosystem, interconnection is also technological. Versy wants to be accessible from multiple devices, offering always engaging experiences. Whether through a computer, a headset, a console or a phone, every user must be able to access the metaverse of his favorite brand at any time."And as far as decentralization is concerned - concludes Fioretti - we do not see a future in which there is a huge and single metaverse, but many smaller metaverses that people frequent. Precisely for this reason, Versy presents itself as a link rather than an aggregator. We make it possible through a portal, present in every Versy space, which allows people to move from one metaverse to another, creating a continuous experience ".