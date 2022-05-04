Toyota Việt Nam recalls 191 Raize cars

VIETNAM, May 4 - Toyota Motor Việt Nam will start recalling 191 Raize cars from May 4. — Photo thanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — Toyota Motor Việt Nam will start recalling 191 Raize cars to repair the front shock absorber mounting joint starting from Wednesday (May 4).

According to the Việt Nam Register, these are vehicles manufactured from March 29 to October 8 in Indonesia last year, imported by Toyota Việt Nam for distribution.

The time to start implementing the recall programme is from May 4, 2022 to May 4, 2025. The estimated inspection and repair time ranges from 7.6 hours to 24.1 hours per car and is completely free of charge.

In case customers want to check if their car is on the list of this programme, they can contact Toyota Việt Nam and Toyota dealers nationwide for support.

For more information, customers can directly contact the nearest Toyota dealers or Toyota Việt Nam's hotline number 18001524 or 0916001524 or on the website www.toyota.com.vn.

Toyota Raize belongs to the small urban SUV line introduced to the market by Toyota Việt Nam on November 4 last year with the selling price from VNĐ527 million (US$23,000) to VNĐ535 million.

A report by the Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) showed that 688 Toyota Raize vehicles were sold in March, bringing the total sales in the first three months of this year to 1,671 vehicles. — VNS