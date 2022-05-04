Amazon Focused Law firm Publishes its' FIFTEEN-HUNDREDTH YouTube Video for People & Companies Selling Products on Amazon
CJ Rosenbaum, AmazonSellersLawyer.com & BrandProtectionAmazon.com educates people & brands about how to Succeed on Amazon by providing informative videos.
Sellers’ issues were reactivating accounts & listings. We write Plans of Action, Appeals & emails to Jeff Bezos. Intellectual Property, arbitrations v Amazon & litigation issues are also our job.”LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com, publishes videos on their YouTube channel to help Amazon Sellers and Brands solve problems faced selling products on Amazon.
— CJ Rosenbaum
Today the firm published its 1,500th video.
CJ Rosenbaum, Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C. debuted the Amazon focused law firm’s YouTube channel in 2016. The goal was to provide information to the millions of people and companies selling products on Amazon.
People and companies that sell products on Amazon are called “Amazon Sellers” or simply “Sellers.”
“Initially, Amazon Sellers’ main issues were obtaining the reactivation of their Amazon Seller accounts and reactivating their Amazon products when Amazon deactivated their Amazon Sellers Accounts and/or their ability to sell certain products on Amazon” said CJ Rosenbaum. “Me and my incredible team began by writing documents called ‘Amazon Plans of Action,’ ‘Amazon Appeals’ and ‘Bezos Escalations’ (emails to Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder) to help Amazon Sellers recover the ability to sell products on Amazon.”
Through their YouTube channels and services, CJ Rosenbaum and Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C., have educated and helped tens of thousands of Amazon Sellers all over the world and hundreds of Brands that have their products being sold on Amazon.
For Sellers: CJ Rosenbaum and the firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com helps Amazon Sellers get their Amazon selling privileges back when Amazon suspends them from selling. Information for Amazon Sellers can be found at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.
For Brands: CJ Rosenbaum, and his partners Anthony Famularo and Rob Segall help brands remove the sale of their branded products from being permitted to be sold by unauthorized to having the legitimate ability to stop unauthorized sales on Amazon. Information for brands can be found at BrandProtectionAmazon.com.
The firm plans to continue to provide twice-daily informative videos that are vital to Amazon Sellers via its website, AmazonSellerslawyer.com which links to its YouTube channel for Amazon Sellers. Simultaneously, the firm intends to also continue to provide Brands large and small as well as Brand Managers and Private Label Sellers with information via its website BrandProtectionAmazon.com which also links back to the firm’s YouTube channel for Brand owners.
The firm’s Content & Marketing Department is lead by Kalyn Mossorofo. “Our goal is to provide valuable information to sellers to help them resolve their Amazon issues and inform sellers that we are here for them to help with those issues and get them reinstated”, said by Kalyn Mossorofo.
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues people, companies and brands face when products are sold on Amazon.com.
