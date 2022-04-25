NY Firm that Stops Counterfeit & Unauthorized Sales on Amazon brings Brand Protection to European Beauty Products
Brand Protection Law: CJ Rosenbaum Anthony Famularo & Rob Segall are attending CosmoProf Bologna 4/28-5/2 to help Brands Stop Unauthorized Sales on Amazon
the beauty industry is ripe with ‘rogue’ & unauthorized sales. Unauthorized sellers ship products that leak, are outdated and have other issues that harm brands' reputations.”LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com announces that all three of its’ partners, CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo & Rob Segall, are attending CosmoProf Worldwide 2022 in Bologna, Italy from April 28 to May 2, 2022. CosmoProf is the largest European beauty product industry trade show of the year.
— Rob Segall, Esq.
CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo & Rob Segall focus on intellectual property protection and enforcement to help brands and companies protect their sales, remove unauthorized sellers and maximize their revenue on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.
Rob Segall, Partner and Managing Attorney of the firm’s Brand Protection Team, stated “unfortunately, the beauty industry is ripe with ‘rogue’ or unauthorized sellers, which creates a huge problem for brands. Unauthorized sellers often haphazardly ship products without using proper materials (resulting in leaking or broken items), source outdated or expired goods, create Amazon product listings with improper information, or sell incorrect product variations on the wrong Amazon product listings. These activities cause harm to the brand’s image and reputation. Unauthorized sellers on Amazon are essentially stealing sales from these companies. Our experience is unsurpassed and CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo and I want to make sure all three of us are available to speak with anyone facing similar issues.”
CJ Rosenbaum, the firm’s founding attorney, explains that “while a legal doctrine called ‘the First Sale Doctrine’ sometimes protects unauthorized sales, we stop unauthorized sales by making sure that the sales of our clients’ brands are ‘OUTSIDE’ of the First Sale Doctrine. Stopping unauthorized online sales is often based upon well written warranties, quality controls or other benefits consumers only receive when the products are purchased from the Brand or Authorized Re-Sellers.”
“Beauty and cosmetic items are used almost exclusively on the human body, including the face, eyes, hair, skin, nails, etc. That said, ensuring only high quality products that are safe to use reach the hands of consumers is vital to brands, especially in the beauty industry, who wish to maintain their good will reputation amongst consumers as their products are sold online. Courts around the country appreciate the risk of using unsafe beauty or cosmetic products and regularly recognize that material differences claimed in the way the products are stored, packaged, handled, shipped and sold all constitute legitimate material differences for products in the Beauty industry,” explained Managing Attorney Anthony Famularo.
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall provides a calculated approach to the brands and clients who retain their services to stop unauthorized sales on Amazon an other online retail platforms.
The firm works with each brand on an individual basis to determine the most appropriate ways to implement material differences in their products, update their distribution practices and agreements, and place consumers on notice of any policy, return, recall, warranty or guarantee changes. The firm also uses access to law enforcement only databases to ensure they can identify and make meaningful contact with unauthorized sellers prior to taking any formal action against them. The processes put in place by Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall’s Brand Protection team are tried and tested to be the most effective means for unauthorized seller removal in the world.
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall helps hundreds of brands remove tens of thousands of unauthorized sellers from their Amazon listings.
To schedule a meeting in the US or at CosmoProf in Bologna, Italy on April 28 – May 2, 2022, or to learn more, email Rob Segall directly at Rob@BPAmazon.com or by visiting www.BrandProtectionAmazon.com.
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues people, companies and brands face when products are sold on Amazon.com.
Source:
Mary Perez, Public Relations, Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall P.C.
MaryP@AmazonSellersLawyer.com / (212) 295-5813
Mary Perez
AmazonSellersLawyer.com
+12129674214 ext.
email us here