Amazon Focused Lawyers Joint Venture with Ecomshoots.com: Professional Product Photography for Amazon & All Online Sales
CJ Rosenbaum Anthony Famularo & Rob Segall join Kimberly Klein of EcomShoots.com to provide Online Retailers with Pro-Level Amazon Compliant Product Photography
Images are for websites, social media, ads & packaging. My goal is to drive sales by showcasing products. Commercial photography entices shoppers to purchase and Brand Loyalty.”LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo and Rob Segall, who are known around the world for helping people, companies and brands with issues pertaining to sale on Amazon are entering into a new venture with Kimberly Klein of EcomShoots.com to offer sellers and brands of all sizes an opportunity to obtain professional imagery and content best suited to optimize brand presence and grow sales on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.
CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo and Rob Segall, “the partners of the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com are entering the Product Photography business with a mission: to collectively provide every possible service and / or resource Amazon and e-commerce sellers need to succeed on Amazon”, said Rob Segall, one of the firm’s partners and managing brand protection attorney.
This program highlights huge benefits for people and companies selling products on Amazon and all online business owners:
● CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo, Rob Segall and Kimberly Klein have unmatched knowledge of Amazon and e-commerce platforms to ensure platform policy compliance as well as maximum exposure and growth of the sale of products and brands.
● Kimberly is a professional photographer, educated at the School of Visual Arts in NYC, with nearly 20 years of experience shooting product photography and working with brands of all sizes.
● Product photography and use of Amazon’s “enhanced brand content” are necessary to grow and compete in the highly competitive e-commerce marketplace. Content drives sales.
● EcomShoots’ Partnership with CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo and Rob Segall will allow Amazon Sellers and Brands exclusive access to combined services, which include everything needed to launch a product or brand on Amazon – Product Photos, IP Registration, Listing Optimization, Brand Protection, IP Enforcement, Brand Registry Access, Plan of Action Writing & more!
● Creating content is only part of the process of launching a successful product on Amazon or other e-commerce platforms. IP Infringement Protection is very necessary when it comes to managing your listings and growing your product sales. Working with industry experts for every facet of your online business is the smartest way to ensure success.
When working with clients, Ms. Klein does everything she can to get to know sellers’ brands and understand their "why?" to help them develop unique and creative concepts that align perfectly with their brand’s image and ultimately grow their sales.
“E-commerce images can be used in a variety of ways including, websites, social media posts, advertisements, packaging, etc., but my goal as a product photographer has always been to help businesses & brands drive sales with clean, colorful, & aesthetically pleasing visuals of their products. Showcasing products in the best way possible, by capturing their unique features. Commercial photography should always entice shoppers to purchase the products photographed”, said Kimberly Klein, Founder and Lead Photographer at EcomShoots.com.
EcomShoots.com and CJ Rosenbaum, Anthony Famularo & Rob Segall recently opened their studio in Long Beach, New York, and their teams are ready to accept projects and collaborations immediately.
Interested brands may contact Kimberly Klein directly via email at Kimmy@EcomShoots.com or visit their website at www.eComShoots.com.
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues people, companies and brands face when products are sold on Amazon.com.
