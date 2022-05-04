STS INKS TO DEBUT 64-INCH DUAL-HEAD MUTOH DTF PRINTER AT THE ISA INTERNATIONAL SIGN EXPO 2022
Printer Unveiling Marks Expansion of Company’s Growing Modular DTF Program; Products Will Be On Display at ISA Booth #2641 May 4-6, 2022
We’re excited to give attendees at ISA a first-look at the STS/MUTOH XPJ 1682D 64” DTF Printer and have the opportunity to try out our entire DTF program”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS Inks, a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet markets, announced today that it will debut a 64-inch dual-head Mutoh DTF printer at the annual ISA International Sign Expo 2022, taking place in Atlanta, GA, May 4-6, 2022. Complemented by a 44-Inch Oven Shaker Unit, the new printer and STS Inks’ expanding modular DTF Program will be on display at booth #2641.
— Shahar Turgeman, Founder of STS Inks
The exclusive STS Inks DTF System is designed to be the most cost-effective and hassle-free solution to simplify the process of quickly creating custom t-shirts and apparel. The company first launched its groundbreaking Direct-to-Film (DTF) modular system in 2021. The STS program was developed in partnership with Mutoh, a best-selling manufacturer of wide format printers.
While the centerpiece of the STS Inks DTF system is a compact printer that measures 24” and is built to fit onto a table-top or rolling stand in any size print shop, the new STS/MUTOH XPJ 1682D 64” DTF Printer has been added to the program to fill a gap in the marketplace. It offers a staggered dual-head design that provides ultra-fast print speeds and produces smooth gradations while delivering high-quality printing even with reduced resolution.
The new STS/MUTOH printer has SAI’s Flexi DTF Pro Edition RIP Software, bundled with Flexi DTF Pro Editor. The XPJ-1682D also features automatic bi-directional alignments, a user-friendly touch panel, enhanced LED lighting, and an upgraded media feed flange that allows operators to load media and exchange multiple rolls easily and quickly. These features are designed to increase user-friendly operation and simplify maintenance while continuing to offer high production and high-quality output. The XPJ-1682D is paired with STS Inks’ DTF ink, which offers users excellent color gamut and outstanding durability.
“We’re excited to give attendees at ISA a first-look at the STS/MUTOH XPJ 1682D 64” DTF Printer and have the opportunity to try out our entire DTF program,” said Shahar Turgeman, who founded STS Inks in 1999. “We have had an incredible response to the modular DTF system since its launch and we look forward to continuing to expand our DTF options and capabilities to meet the growing needs of the industry.”
DTF has several advantages over traditional DTG (Direct-to-Garment) technology, which is limited to cotton pre-treated fabrics and wears faster. DTF is capable of printing onto non-treated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, nylon, leather, 50/50 blends, and more. It works equally well on white and dark textiles and allows users to choose either a matte or glossy finish. DTF does not require cutting or weeding, creates crisp and defined edges and images, does not require advanced technical printing knowledge, and produces less waste.
STS Inks developed its DTF packages and programs to be a hassle-free alternative to what previously has been available in the marketplace. The company devoted an exponential amount of time and research into pairing components that are easy to setup and use right out of the box. The result is a customer experience that is totally free of aggravation, unlike equipment and systems that often require numerous, highly frustrating calibrations and tweaking on arrival. In addition, STS Inks offers unparalleled service and reliability, especially in comparison to the challenge of repairing breakdown-prone converted or refurbished printers - or those shipped from overseas - that are difficult to fix because required parts and technicians are not readily available.
STS Inks launched the industry’s first-ever fluorescent inks for DTF printing in December 2021. And just last month, the company introduced new inks for true-to-life DTF photo printing, featuring new light magenta and light cyan DTF inks that deliver improved gradients and more exact colors. STS Inks is well-known for its premium quality inks, which are compatible with most major brands of large format printers. DTF Inks from STS Inks offer high-color density, wide-color gamut and outstanding color saturation, and are print head-safe with encapsulated resin + nano pigment.
STS Inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, formulated for excellent performance and great wash fastness, with consistent color from batch-to-batch. Available in CMYK, white and other color options, STS Inks are manufactured in the USA, and undergo rigorous testing.
About STS Inks
STS Inks® is the largest digital ink production company in the United States and global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market. The company's 35,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility located in Boca Raton, Florida handles the development, production, packaging and distribution of a huge variety of products, including premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large format printers. STS Inks was founded by Shahar Turgeman in 1999 and he was joined by his business partner Adam M. Shafran in 2009. The company has a worldwide network of distributors in the United States as well as over 150 countries throughout South America, Europe and Asia. The company has offices in the U.S., Amsterdam and Medellin and warehouses in the U.S., Europe and South America for fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit www.STSInks.com.
