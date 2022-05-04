Measuring Long Term Value Creation and Product Profitability

About

Scraperite is the innovative global brand leader in plastic safety scrapers since 2004. The company refreshed its brand in 2020 by redesigning the product line with new holders and freshly patented features. The disruptive business model rethinks internet networking and distribution while maintaining strong social responsibility elements to carry the company’s leadership in creative recycling programs. Sustainability initiatives include smart packaging to recapture used blades, lifetime warranty on holders, and structured recycling program all designed to close the loop from plastic production and use through to responsible disposal.

scraperite plastic razor blades and safety scrapers