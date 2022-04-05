Scraperite introduces curved plastic razor blade to match a curved world
Scraperite introduces CURVEY TM curved plastic razor blades to fit a curved everyday environment and make for smarter, safer scraping.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scraperite introduces curved plastic razor blade. This is a big deal and a special product addition to the consumer space the company created in 2004. Their original double sided rectangle blade quickly became recognized as a viable alternative to the commonly accessible single edged No. 9 and No. 12 metal blades of the times, used for scraping and cutting around the house and on the job.
With already obvious safety benefits and widely expanded use cases of plastic over metal blades, the new Scraperite double sided Curvey TM blade offers further advantages by widening the corner angle out to nearly 120 degrees and adding 1 full centimeter of length from blade edge to edge. The wider angle reduces risk of injury and surface damage while adding more blade length to the scraping edge, from corner to corner. This feature allows the user to have more control of the blade tip width touching the surface based on the amount of pressure applied and even a rotating motion to slowly reach under a sticker or label to lift it from the surface.
The blades are not intended to be used free-hand and combine nicely with both long and short versions of the company’s new Tradesman series holder line, where the Curvey TM curved and standard rectangle blades fit interchangeably. The combination provides targeted direct scraping compared to scrubbing pads and scrapers which tend to damage the surrounding area, especially on stainless steel and painted surfaces.
The new clever Scraperite blade design is meant to blend more with the curved elements of living spaces, transportation, and products of everyday life. Tables and mirrors may be flat but pans and sinks are not. Bikes, automobiles, boats, and aircraft all have curved surfaces inside and out and collect all kinds of dirt and grime. See the growing number of use case videos by visiting https://gallery.scraperite.com/.
