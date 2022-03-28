Scraperite introduces sustainable packaging for plastic razor blades

Scraperite introduces sustainable packaging for plastic razor blades

Why does it matter? Scraperite offers new smart eco friendly packaging for plastic razor blades

Scraperite trapped blister pack for plasitic razor blades itme SRTD33GPO includes 3 rectangle blades and 3 curved blades plus one holder

Scraperite trapped blister pack for plasitic razor blades

Scraprite plastic razor blades logo

Scraprite plastic razor blades logo

Scraperite beats 2025 EU Directives for reducing packaging waste of consumer packaged goods

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scraperite rethinks its packaging to incorporate simple material changes and assembly design to reduce its ecological footprint. The innovative plastic razor blade safety scraper company now uses a trapped blister assembly structure to keep each part separate, making the packaging fully recyclable.

Sandwiching the blister between two paper cards without gluing the plastic itself assures the plastic separates cleanly from the card material. This means no adhesive or paper residue remains on the blister which can be easily recycled. The company uses only PET materials for all its blisters and clamshell. PET, recycling symbol 1, is like a water bottle and easily recycled through conventional community recycling programs.

These basic features exceed the guidelines of several Articles in the European Directive (EU) 2018/852 94/62/EC on consumer packaged goods waste management, as amended in May 2018. One key element is ensuring 100% recyclability for each portion of packaging for plastic razor blades and safety scrapers. The company hopes to show leadership in closing the plastic production and consumption loop to reduce its environmental impact. Discover more examples of sustainable plastics economy by downloading the Scraperite 2022 catalog at https://scraperite.com/catalog/.

Scraperite cleans germs

Scraperite introduces sustainable packaging for plastic razor blades

About

Scraperite is the innovative global brand leader in plastic safety scrapers since 2004. The company refreshed its brand in 2020 by redesigning the product line with new holders and freshly patented features. The disruptive business model rethinks internet networking and distribution while maintaining strong social responsibility elements to carry the company’s leadership in creative recycling programs. Sustainability initiatives include smart packaging to recapture used blades, lifetime warranty on holders, and structured recycling program all designed to close the loop from plastic production and use through to responsible disposal.

