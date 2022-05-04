future-amazon.com ! The new entertainment ecommerce venture by two Masterminds.
New ecommerce website project by visionary Alexander Golberg Jero inspired by Jeff Bezos.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new future-amazon.com ecommerce website project by Visionary Alexander Golberg Jero will open the new horizons for on-line entertainment and experience of latest HD audio-video technology available. The website will feature Universal High Definition Audio Video Format for streaming and downloading Music, Films and Audiobooks as well as ordering option on High Definition Media Card TM as physical product, also it is a great change in the essence of the whole review system of creative items that will dramatically differ from existing Amazon review system to reflect the best interests of the artists and creative entities. The new review system will feature no star ratings for customer reviews, industry and editorial reviews will be placed in the separate section not inflicting on appearance on the titles pages and over the network. Movie Studios, Record Labels and Independent Artists will be invited to upload HD audio-video materials for distribution and self-publish digital content on High Definition Media Card TM. It is also will be an option for paid listings on the site then the Artists can completely customize content appearance including overall presentation and reviews. However Amazon LLC is not officially step in for the production of the site, Alexander Golberg Jero is in constant personal contact with Jeff Bezos reguarding all details of the development. Alexander Golberg Jero is inviting domestic and foreign investors to discass initiatives for the execution of the project.
Alexander Golberg Jero
MediaInVision
info@mediainvision.com