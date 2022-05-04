Vantage Point Webcast HR Insights from Walmart, Canada, Bayer Crop Science, USA & Kempinski Hotels, UAE

Vantage Point: A View from the Top

Vantage Circle has successfully hosted a webcast, Vantage Point on the topic “Employee Engagement in a hybrid, post-Covid world”, with Chester and Adrian.

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, has successfully hosted its HR and leadership focused webcast, Vantage Point: A view from the top on the topic “Employee Engagement in a hybrid, post-Covid world”, with the renowned author and executive coaches Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 20th April, 2022.

The guest speakers, Melissa Salibi - CHRO and Creative Leader of Kempinski Hotels (UAE), Nabeela Ixtabalan - EVP of People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart (Canada) and Xavier Joly - VP of Human Resources at Bayer Crop Science (USA) were the attendees of the webcast as well.

Some of the key takeaways from the first episode of the webcast are:

- The key to engaging hybrid work cultures

- Providing effective employee experience in the hybrid, Post-covid world

- Developing a winning culture with strategic flexibility and a digital employee engagement platform

- Automating and streamlining employee engagement programs with the help of technology

“It was very exciting for me and Adrian to host the vantage Circle's vantage point webcast series, where we had some amazing HR heads as guests. We discussed the current real issues related to employee engagement in hybrid work culture. It was great to hear the thoughts of Nabeela from Walmart, Xavier from Bayer Crop Science, and Melissa from Kempinski Hotels. The insights that the guests shared during the conversation will add great value to the knowledge base of all the listeners and HR practitioners” quoted Chester Elton, Partner and Founder of The Culture Works.

“It was a very informative webcast where the guest speakers discussed the massive cultural shifts and the workplace challenges in the post-Covid world from their ‘Vantage Point’ and devise solutions to overcome and build a better work culture,” said Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

In the second episode of Vantage Point Webcast, where Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick will be discussing on How focusing on Engagement, Empathy and Wellness are helping companies beat the Great Resignation.

For registration or more information, please visit: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

Vantage Point Webcast with Chester & Adrian, EP-1 I Melisa Salibi I Xavier Joly I Nabeela Ixtabalan