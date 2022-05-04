EvenDigit Earns ‘2022 Google Premier Partner Status’
The Digital Marketing company is now amongst the top 3% of Google Partners.INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvenDigit announces achieving the 2022 Google Premier Badge in the Google Partners Program.
Global Google Partners Program is designed for digital marketing agencies who operate Google Ads accounts for brands & businesses. Google's Premier Partner Status is awarded to the top-performing digital marketing agencies.
The program's main aim is to provide these top agencies with maximum support, innovative tools, and efficient resources to help them drive exceptional results for their clients. Google Premier Partner recognition is evaluated based on the performance of a digital marketing partner in terms of their capability and expertise to handle big ad budgets, Google ad campaign performance, agency's client retention & growth statistics, product diversification, overall annual ad spend - ad revenue, and growth in customer acquisition for their client. The top performers are awarded the Google Premier Partner Badge.
Google constantly makes ad changes and rolls out new features, which are quite challenging to keep up with. However, earning the coveted Google Premier Partner status gives the company access to
- detailed insights into the changes before they are rolled out,
- 24x7 advance ad support to resolve client’s issues,
- monthly training meetings & events with the Google team to stay up-to-date and gain an in-depth understanding,
- prominent listing in Google Partners Directory, and much more to maximize their client’s Google Ads performance.
"Marketing budgets for digital ads or paid media have been increasing globally by the brands. Brands are conscious of their digital spending and expect top-tier results and world-class service. At EvenDigit, it is our top priority to deliver exceptional performance. The Premier Partner status is a testimony to our efforts to deliver on our promises to our clients, scale their customer acquisition and stay ahead of the competition," said Vinita Pariyani, CEO of EvenDigit.
About EvenDigit Digital Marketing company
EvenDigit is a full-service digital marketing agency that offers digital marketing strategy and SEO, Paid Advertising, SMO, Video Marketing, and Content Marketing to clients from a cross-segment of industries across the US, UK, Australia, and India. The company is an associate company of Systematix Infotech – A CMMI Level 3 global IT services and solutions company.
The company has a team of 70+ members including certified professionals who have expertise in creating successful paid campaigns and driving results for clients for 10+ years. The team has exposure to managing large Google Ad budgets to the tune of USD 4,500,000.
EvenDigit- 2022 Premier Partner
https://www.google.com/partners/agency?id=8063298992
