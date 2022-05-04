Submit Release
P3O Accreditation for Tecknologia

Tecknologia has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”
— Peter Drucker
ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.

With this accreditation Tecknologia is now fully accredited for Peoplecert/ Axelos's PPM (Portfolio, Programme and Project Management) track in addition to achieving the capability of delivering trainings on Peoplecert/ Axelos's ProPath Certifications.

Tecknologia now offers following from Peoplecert/ Axelos portfolio of certifications:

- PRINCE2 Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- PRINCE2 Agile Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Managing Successful Programmes Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- P3O Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Management of Portfolios Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Managing Successful Programmes Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Management of Portfolio Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Management of Risk (MoR) 4 Certification Training (Practitioner)


Tecknologia looks forward to serving its delegates with highest possible quality.

A Chaudhry
Tecknologia
+44 2081264500
info@tecknologia.co.uk
