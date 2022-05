P3O Accreditation for Tecknologia

P3O Logo - Tecknologia

Tecknologia has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!” — Peter Drucker

ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tecknologia is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.With this accreditation Tecknologia is now fully accredited for Peoplecert/ Axelos's PPM (Portfolio, Programme and Project Management) track in addition to achieving the capability of delivering trainings on Peoplecert/ Axelos's ProPath Certifications.Tecknologia now offers following from Peoplecert/ Axelos portfolio of certifications:- PRINCE2 Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)- PRINCE2 Agile Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner) ®)-foundation-&-practitioner" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Managing Successful Programmes Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)- P3O Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)- Management of Portfolios Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)- Managing Successful Programmes Training (Foundation & Practitioner)- Management of Portfolio Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner) Management of Risk (MoR) 4 Certification Training (Practitioner)Tecknologia looks forward to serving its delegates with highest possible quality.