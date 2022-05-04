P3O Accreditation for Tecknologia
Tecknologia has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.
If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved Peoplecert accreditation for P3O (Portfolio, Programme and Project Office) training courses.
— Peter Drucker
With this accreditation Tecknologia is now fully accredited for Peoplecert/ Axelos's PPM (Portfolio, Programme and Project Management) track in addition to achieving the capability of delivering trainings on Peoplecert/ Axelos's ProPath Certifications.
Tecknologia now offers following from Peoplecert/ Axelos portfolio of certifications:
- PRINCE2 Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- PRINCE2 Agile Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- ®)-foundation-&-practitioner" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Managing Successful Programmes Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- P3O Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Management of Portfolios Certification Training (Foundation & Practitioner)
- Management of Risk (MoR) 4 Certification Training (Practitioner)
Tecknologia looks forward to serving its delegates with highest possible quality.
