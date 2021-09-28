Tecknologia - PRINCE2 Accreditation
Tecknologia has been accredited by PeopleCert as accredited training partner for PRINCE2 courses.
If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to announce that it has received the approval for its accreditation application which now allows Tecknologia to deliver PRINCE2 trainings.
— Peter Drucker
Project IN Controlled Environments (PRINCE2) is a project management method widely adopted around the world, used by people and organizations from wide-ranging industries and sectors. PRINCE2 provides a tried and tested project management method from which organisations and individuals can benefit.
Tecknologia is a diversified Technology Services, Consulting and Training provider, focused on improving value delivery for organisations through strategic alignment between initiatives and business objectives. Supported by decades of professional experience, Tecknologia is establishing itself as a global leader in Technology Services, Consulting and Training provision.
Tecknologia will be offering PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner courses (separately and combined as a package) to professionals across the globe.
