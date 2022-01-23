Submit Release
Tecknologia is pleased to announce Management of Risk (M_o_R®) 4, Management of Portfolios (MoP®) & Management of Value (MoV®) Accreditations from PeopleCert.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!”
— Peter Drucker
ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to announce Management of Risk (M_o_R®) 4, Management of Portfolios (MoP®) and Management of Value (MoV®) Accreditations from PeopleCert (Axelos). This shows our continued commitment to deliver the best accredited courses to our customers.

Management of Value (MoV®) is helped by principles, processes, and techniques that will help organization optimize the benefits of their portfolios, programmes, and projects. Management of Value (MoV) explains how to use resources as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Management of Portfolios (MoP®) helps senior executives and decision-makers to understand how portfolio management can maximize return on investment, and start and sustain transformation. Management of Portfolios (MoP) comprises of principles, techniques, and practices which assist organizations in the successful adoption of portfolio management.

Management of Risk (M_o_R®) has been primarily designed to help organizations establish an effective framework for risk management which will enable them to make informed decisions about the risks that affect their strategic, portfolio, programme, project, product, and operational objectives.

Management of Risk (M_o_R®) provides practical guidance for managing risk, showing how risk links to opportunity and the realization of benefits.

M_o_R® 4 is the latest edition of Management of Risk – a must-have certification for roles where managing risk is inherent, including portfolio, programme, project, business change and risk management professionals. Management of Risk (M_o_R®) 4 has a specific relevance for individuals working in product focussed environments / roles, offering a compelling integrated solution for the unique challenges faced by modern, digital-first organizations. has been developed for candidates and practitioners who are interested in understanding how risk links to opportunity and the delivery of benefits, and in communicating or cascading this to stakeholders.

Tecknologia is a diversified Technology Services, Consulting and Training provider, focused on improving value delivery for organisations through strategic alignment between initiatives and business objectives. Supported by decades of professional experience, Tecknologia is establishing itself as a global leader in Technology Services, Consulting and Training provision.

