Construction Film Market Expands With The Advancements In Production

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement in construction films production is providing an opportunity to expand the usage of construction films in the construction industry. Major companies operating in the construction films sector are focused on new technological solutions to upgrade the use and applications of construction films in buildings. For instance, The global construction film market size is expected to grow from $15.5 billion in 2021 to $17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global construction films market size is expected to grow to $21.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.CONDATO, a Sweden-based home lift supplier upgraded Smart Window Film with the latest PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) technology. It provides 90% of visible light transmission (VLT) which delivers an extraordinary viewing experience. It also serves as an alternative to curtains, blinds, shades, or privacy film, allowing inhabitants to adjust the quantity of light and solar heat entering the structure.

The global construction film market size is expected to grow from $15.50 billion in 2021 to $17.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global construction films market size is expected to grow to $21.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growing popularity of green buildings is expected to drive the growth of the construction film market going forward. Green buildings are buildings designed to lower operating costs, assist in natural resource conservation, provide better energy efficiency, and improve productivity. Green building construction has increased the usage of construction films in green building projects due to their high durability and low production costs. For instance, according to the US Green Building Adoption Index 2019, 13.8% of US commercial office buildings are green certified, the highest number in the index’s history. Therefore, the growing popularity of green buildings is driving the growth of the construction film market.

Major players covered in the global construction film industry are Raven Engineered Films, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, The RKW Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, SKC, Siliconature Spa, and Mondi plc.

TBRC’s global construction film market report is segmented by type into LDPE And LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA, by application into protection and barrier, decorative, by end-user industry into residential, commercial, industrial.

