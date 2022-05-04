Planning for Vân Phong EZ to be revised

VIETNAM, May 4 -

The 1,500sq.km Vân Phong EZ comprises an international container port. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Plans for the development of Vân Phong Economic Zone (EZ) will be revised, according to a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành.

The revision of the plan aims to transform Vân Phong EZ into a hub of the south-central coastal region and the Central Highlands in the marine economy, hi-tech industries, innovation, vocational training and quality healthcare services, as well as a centre for international marine tourism and services for the development of new industries and smart cities.

By 2050, the EZ is expected to become a dynamic, competitive, smart and sustainable economic hub that not only facilitates socio-economic growth but also helps ensure national defence and security, the decision said. The Government also wants to create higher living standards.

The amended plan must provide an assessment of the conditions at Vân Phong EZ and its potential to propose an appropriate growth model.

Established in 2006 in the districts of Vân Ninh and Ninh Hòa in the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa, Vân Phong EZ covers 1,500sq.km, some 800sq.km of which are at sea.

The zone includes an international container port, an oil refinery and a point of transit for petroleum and petroleum products. It also caters for tourism, services, industry, aquaculture and other economic sectors.

Vân Phong serves as an economic centre of Khánh Hòa, an investment magnet and a driving force for economic development in neighbouring areas. — VNS