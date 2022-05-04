Derby Barracks / Attempted Agg Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001722
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/03/2022 @ Approx 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christina Dilley
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a possible physical altercation. Upon Troopers arrival Dilley was found to have assaulted multiple family members and attempted to assault a family member with a weapon. Dilley was taken into custody without incident and transport to the Derby Barracks for Processing. Dilley was later transport to Norther State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2022 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State correctional
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881