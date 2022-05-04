Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,023 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Attempted Agg Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001722

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2022 @ Approx 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Christina Dilley                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a possible physical altercation. Upon Troopers arrival Dilley was found to have assaulted multiple family members and attempted to assault a family member with a weapon. Dilley was taken into custody without incident and transport to the Derby Barracks for Processing. Dilley was later transport to Norther State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/04/2022 @ 1300 hours        

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State correctional

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Attempted Agg Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.