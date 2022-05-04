Derby Barracks / Attempted Agg Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001722

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2022 @ Approx 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christina Dilley

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a possible physical altercation. Upon Troopers arrival Dilley was found to have assaulted multiple family members and attempted to assault a family member with a weapon. Dilley was taken into custody without incident and transport to the Derby Barracks for Processing. Dilley was later transport to Norther State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2022 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State correctional

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881