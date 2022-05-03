Senate Resolution 288 Printer's Number 1629
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - (1) the work environment, as it pertains to the level of
care provided in nursing facilities, including those that
receive Medicaid funds, personal care homes and licensed
assisted living residences;
(2) wage rates for aides, attendants, staff nurses,
direct care staff and contract nurses working in these
facilities;
(3) rates charged by contract staffing agencies to
provide workers;
(4) the increase in wages paid to staff nurses and
direct care staff working in these facilities from 2018
through today using the latest available figures;
(5) the increase in wages paid to contract nurses and
direct care staff working in these facilities from 2018
through today using the latest available figures;
(6) the increase in wages paid to staff nurses and
direct care staff as compared to the nation's inflation rate
over the same time period;
(7) the increase in wages paid to contract nurses and
direct care staff as compared to the nation's inflation rate
over the same time period;
(8) the level of care required by residents in these
facilities from 2018 through today;
(9) whether facilities needed to increase staffing
levels during the same time period;
(10) the ratio of staff nurses, contract nurses and
direct care staff working in these facilities from 2018
through today using the latest available figures; and
(11) whether facilities experienced an increase in need
for staff members with specific expertise or certification,
