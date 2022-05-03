Senate Resolution 288 Printer's Number 1629

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - (1) the work environment, as it pertains to the level of

care provided in nursing facilities, including those that

receive Medicaid funds, personal care homes and licensed

assisted living residences;

(2) wage rates for aides, attendants, staff nurses,

direct care staff and contract nurses working in these

facilities;

(3) rates charged by contract staffing agencies to

provide workers;

(4) the increase in wages paid to staff nurses and

direct care staff working in these facilities from 2018

through today using the latest available figures;

(5) the increase in wages paid to contract nurses and

direct care staff working in these facilities from 2018

through today using the latest available figures;

(6) the increase in wages paid to staff nurses and

direct care staff as compared to the nation's inflation rate

over the same time period;

(7) the increase in wages paid to contract nurses and

direct care staff as compared to the nation's inflation rate

over the same time period;

(8) the level of care required by residents in these

facilities from 2018 through today;

(9) whether facilities needed to increase staffing

levels during the same time period;

(10) the ratio of staff nurses, contract nurses and

direct care staff working in these facilities from 2018

through today using the latest available figures; and

(11) whether facilities experienced an increase in need

for staff members with specific expertise or certification,

