Senate Resolution 289 Printer's Number 1628
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1628
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
289
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, BARTOLOTTA, BROWNE, COSTA, FONTANA,
HUGHES, KANE, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND J. WARD,
MAY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 3, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating May 7, 2022, as "Childhood Stroke Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania; and urging residents of this Commonwealth to
support programs, education, services and advocacy efforts to
enhance public awareness of childhood stroke.
WHEREAS, The incidence of stroke is not restricted merely to
adults, but also occurs in children before, during and after
birth; and
WHEREAS, Perinatal stroke affects approximately 1 in 3,500
live births; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 1% of children with perinatal stroke will
have more strokes; and
WHEREAS, Pediatric stroke affects 25 in 100,000 newborns and
12 in 100,000 children under 18 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Pediatric stroke is the sixth leading cause of death
in children; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 50% of children who have a stroke also have a
previously identified risk factor; and
WHEREAS, An estimated 65% of children with perinatal stroke
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18