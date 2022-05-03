Submit Release
Senate Resolution 289 Printer's Number 1628

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1628

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

289

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, BARTOLOTTA, BROWNE, COSTA, FONTANA,

HUGHES, KANE, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND J. WARD,

MAY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 7, 2022, as "Childhood Stroke Awareness Day" in

Pennsylvania; and urging residents of this Commonwealth to

support programs, education, services and advocacy efforts to

enhance public awareness of childhood stroke.

WHEREAS, The incidence of stroke is not restricted merely to

adults, but also occurs in children before, during and after

birth; and

WHEREAS, Perinatal stroke affects approximately 1 in 3,500

live births; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 1% of children with perinatal stroke will

have more strokes; and

WHEREAS, Pediatric stroke affects 25 in 100,000 newborns and

12 in 100,000 children under 18 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Pediatric stroke is the sixth leading cause of death

in children; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 50% of children who have a stroke also have a

previously identified risk factor; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 65% of children with perinatal stroke

