Senate Bill 1211 Printer's Number 1626
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1626
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1211
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, COLLETT, SAVAL, STREET,
CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, KEARNEY, COSTA, COMITTA AND KANE,
MAY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in professional employees, further
providing for definitions and for duty to employ, repealing
provisions relating to minimum salaries for teachers and
providing for minimum salaries for professional staff
members; and, in reimbursements by Commonwealth and between
school districts, repealing provisions relating to special
payments on account of minimum salary increases and providing
for special payments on account of minimum salary increases
for professional staff members.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1101(1) and 1106 of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
are amended to read:
Section 1101. Definitions.--As used in this article,
(1) The term "professional employe" shall include those who
are certificated, such as teachers, supervisors, supervising
principals, principals, assistant principals, vice-principals,
directors of career and technical education, dental hygienists,
