Senate Bill 1211 Printer's Number 1626

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1626

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1211

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, COLLETT, SAVAL, STREET,

CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, KEARNEY, COSTA, COMITTA AND KANE,

MAY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in professional employees, further

providing for definitions and for duty to employ, repealing

provisions relating to minimum salaries for teachers and

providing for minimum salaries for professional staff

members; and, in reimbursements by Commonwealth and between

school districts, repealing provisions relating to special

payments on account of minimum salary increases and providing

for special payments on account of minimum salary increases

for professional staff members.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1101(1) and 1106 of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

are amended to read:

Section 1101. Definitions.--As used in this article,

(1) The term "professional employe" shall include those who

are certificated, such as teachers, supervisors, supervising

principals, principals, assistant principals, vice-principals,

directors of career and technical education, dental hygienists,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23