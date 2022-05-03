Submit Release
Senate Bill 1212 Printer's Number 1627

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1627

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1212

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN AND J. WARD, MAY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for renewal of licenses

and temporary provisions for licensees in armed service and

for rights of municipalities preserved.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 470(a)(1) of the act of April 12, 1951

(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, amended June 5, 2020

(P.L.213, No.29), is amended to read:

Section 470. Renewal of Licenses; Temporary Provisions for

Licensees in Armed Service.--(a) (1) All applications for

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

You just read:

