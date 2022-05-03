Submit Release
Senate Resolution 285 Printer's Number 1630

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1630

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

285

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, FONTANA, KEARNEY, LANGERHOLC, KANE,

ARGALL, MENSCH, J. WARD, BREWSTER AND PITTMAN, MAY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct an

assessment and analysis of public and private recycling

infrastructure and operations across the Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Investment in a Statewide recycling strategy through

programs that encourage uniform, life-cycle-focused product

stewardship efforts at the producer level is essential; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a vibrant and robust economy

related to the production of packaging, which supports thousands

of good-paying jobs across our communities; and

WHEREAS, Many, if not all, of these products can be recycled

at the end of their life, decreasing our collective dependence

on virgin materials and increasing the consumption of recycled

materials, ideally moderating environmental impacts in the

process; and

WHEREAS, Operations necessary to collect, sort and process

some of these materials lag behind the volume of materials

consumers use, resulting in their unfortunate diversion to

landfills; and

