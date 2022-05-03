Senate Resolution 285 Printer's Number 1630
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1630
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
285
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, FONTANA, KEARNEY, LANGERHOLC, KANE,
ARGALL, MENSCH, J. WARD, BREWSTER AND PITTMAN, MAY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 3, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct an
assessment and analysis of public and private recycling
infrastructure and operations across the Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Investment in a Statewide recycling strategy through
programs that encourage uniform, life-cycle-focused product
stewardship efforts at the producer level is essential; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a vibrant and robust economy
related to the production of packaging, which supports thousands
of good-paying jobs across our communities; and
WHEREAS, Many, if not all, of these products can be recycled
at the end of their life, decreasing our collective dependence
on virgin materials and increasing the consumption of recycled
materials, ideally moderating environmental impacts in the
process; and
WHEREAS, Operations necessary to collect, sort and process
some of these materials lag behind the volume of materials
consumers use, resulting in their unfortunate diversion to
landfills; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18