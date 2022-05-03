Senate Resolution 290 Printer's Number 1631

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1631

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

290

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER, BROOKS, BROWNE,

CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FONTANA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL

AND J. WARD, MAY 3, 2022

MAY 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 24, 2022, as "State Working Animal Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Working Animal Foundation was

formed in 2018 to pay tribute to working animals across this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The goals of the foundation are to provide a place

to honor, memorialize and reflect on the working animal and

educate the public and bring awareness to the work these animals

do for residents of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Working animals include police and military, search

and rescue, therapy and service animals; and

WHEREAS, Police and Military K9s, serving in the line of

duty, regularly place their lives on the line and are trained to

protect and to serve, track down criminals and search and sweep

for drugs, explosives, electronics and other evidence; and

WHEREAS, Mounted patrols assist in crowd control and security

and can clear a path for emergency vehicles easily and escort

