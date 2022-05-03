Senate Resolution 290 Printer's Number 1631
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1631
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
290
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER, BROOKS, BROWNE,
CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FONTANA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL
AND J. WARD, MAY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 3, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating May 24, 2022, as "State Working Animal Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Working Animal Foundation was
formed in 2018 to pay tribute to working animals across this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The goals of the foundation are to provide a place
to honor, memorialize and reflect on the working animal and
educate the public and bring awareness to the work these animals
do for residents of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Working animals include police and military, search
and rescue, therapy and service animals; and
WHEREAS, Police and Military K9s, serving in the line of
duty, regularly place their lives on the line and are trained to
protect and to serve, track down criminals and search and sweep
for drugs, explosives, electronics and other evidence; and
WHEREAS, Mounted patrols assist in crowd control and security
and can clear a path for emergency vehicles easily and escort
