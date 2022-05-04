James Jason and Shon Anderson Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

James Jason, Founder and CEO of Notta AI Shon Anderson, part of B9Creations team

If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” — James Jason, Founder and CEO of Notta AI

James Jason, Founder and CEO of Notta AI

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That’s one of my favorite quotes and is important to me because it reminds me to always plan ahead. For example, if you have a speech coming up, plan out what you’re going to say, how you’re going to say it, and what props or aids you’ll have on hand to help the audience understand the topic and take action!

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Tip #1 Be confident in your ability to lead

To be a successful public speaker, confidence is essential. When you’re confident of your ability to inspire a crowd, it shows and it is contagious. This is when your presentation will be the most effective. Remember, everyone gets stage fright. You’re going to be nervous, but don’t let that keep you from doing a good job and presenting yourself as a confident public speaker. Many public speakers experience stage fright, but they don’t let it ruin their presentation. They do their best and the audience still experiences a great presentation. To be confident in your ability to inspire, remember that people want to listen to you. They want to hear your message, so inspire them! Be confident in your ability to inspire!

I show confidence as a public speaker by speaking loudly and moving my hands and body. I used to be afraid of public speaking, but now I can talk to a crowd of people as if they were all friends. I have even built public speaking skill enough to give a speech. I used to be afraid of public speaking, but now I can talk to a crowd of people as if they were all friends. I have even built public speaking skill enough to give a speech.

Tip #2 Always write down your thoughts

If you want to be a successful public speaker, make sure that you write down your thoughts and memorize them. This will allow you to go over your speech while you’re practicing it. It also helps you to avoid going blank or getting nervous while you’re in front of the audience.

The next step is to practice with a trusted friend or a small group. Once you’re comfortable with it, you can practice in front of a mirror. This is a great way to find out anything that you may have missed so you can go over it and polish it. You can also practice on your own time and when you feel comfortable with your speech, you can deliver it in front of an audience.

I write down my thoughts as a public speaker by two means, either by creating diagrams or dictating my thoughts into a recorder. My preferred method is creating diagrams, as they allow me to build a structure of my thoughts and process it in an orderly fashion. This method also allows me to spend more time focusing on my thoughts and process it more fluidly rather than trying to write it all down as I go.

Shon Anderson, part of B9Creations team

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

As an innovation engine at the forefront of additive manufacturing, with a vision of making powerful technology accessible and delivered with exceptional customer experience, B9Creations is passionate about improving customers’ lives with technology.

With game-changing, patented technology, B9Creations is changing the performance standard in additive manufacturing — with 3D printers that deliver dimensional variation between the digital CAD file and 3D printed part equivalent to the size of a single human cell. At these tolerance levels, our 3D printers exceed the tolerances of traditional and precision manufacturing equipment, opening the door to full-scale production in the additive manufacturing space, an industry promise that until now, has remained unfulfilled.

