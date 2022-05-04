Emily Ruth and Sascha Mayer Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Emily Ruth, Holistic Health Coach Sascha Mayer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Mamava Candice Georgiadis

Emily Ruth, Holistic Health Coach. Sascha Mayer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Mamava.

Take just 5 minutes each morning to be still in silence. Feel what you feel and notice what you notice. This is where I started and where I begin with many of my clients.” — Emily Ruth, Holistic Health Coach

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

A recent panel of experts, including Candice Georgiadis, can be see on Forbes' website. This article discussed the ever changing marketing landscape. Reach out to Candice Georgiadis to move your marketing to a whole new level, using the latest SEO, Social Media and more technologies to stay ahead.

-

Emily Ruth, Holistic Health Coach

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Take just 5 minutes each morning to be still in silence. Feel what you feel and notice what you notice. This is where I started and where I begin with many of my clients. Many of us wake up and hit the ground thinking about all the things we have to do and the people we need to take care of. Just 5 minutes at the beginning of the day, tuning into ourselves, goes a long way in knowing what we need and where we want to go.

Talk to your cells! It sounds crazy, but talking to your body out loud in a loving way helps you increase your self-love and primes you to make better choices throughout the day. Something like: Listen up cells of my body. I love you, work together with love and compassion and I will lead you with love and compassion. A bonus for taking a moment to send that love and compassion out to the world, wherever it is needed.

Take a walk outside in the morning light as soon as you can. If you have a dog, you probably already do this. Fresh air, morning sunlight, and movement is a great way to activate your body’s internal clock and influence the hormones that help you stay awake and energized during the day. We all spend so much time indoors and exposed to unnatural lights, it’s no wonder we feel sleepy all day and can’t fall asleep at night.

Eat your meals on real dishes and at a table. Take some deep belly breaths and give thanks. We digest our food better and get more nourishment from it when we are relaxed. We also tend to eat less when we take the time to make meals an event, instead of eating in the car or in front of a screen.

Drink more water between meals and less during your meal. Water is important for hydration. Too much just before eating dilutes stomach acid, leading to indigestion and less digested food. About four ounces with a meal is ok, just try not to flood your stomach 30 minutes before or an hour after you eat.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Cultivating self-love. So many of us seem to hate ourselves. We don’t care for ourselves or talk to ourselves the way we would a best friend. Like I said earlier, when we have compassion for ourselves, we have more empathy and patience for others. I’m not a mathematician, but I’m guessing it would have an exponential effect toward worldwide wellness, peace, and collaboration to solve our problems in the most beneficial ways.

Read the rest here

-

Sascha Mayer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Mamava

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Progress over perfection. With every product we’ve launched we’ve made changes. It has been more important to bring something into the world — and to learn from the feedback — than to get it perfect the first time.

We each have different gifts for the revolution. This is an expression taught to me by our colleague Janet Stambolian when we were first starting out. She and I were working at my kitchen table and I wondered out loud if I had what it took to figure out the business. Her words have stayed with me ever since and became one of our company values. Our diverse backgrounds, experiences, talents, and styles make us stronger. At Mamava, we celebrate our differences.

Empathize to innovate. It’s important to honor every individual’s journey (from our colleagues to our customers), and engage, explore, and seek a deeper understanding to make our products and processes better.

Finish reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis