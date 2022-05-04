Stephen Crystal Announces Addition of Matt Di Giorgio to SCCG Management Team for Talent Recruitment

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal, announced the addition of Matt Di Giorgio as Director of Talent Recruitment for the company.

Matt Di Giorgio has over 20 years of executive experience with a strong focus on Human Resources. He worked for Michael Page International as a top billing consultant and manager in his early career and more recently has become the 'go-to' search consultant for a number of established and new entrants to the broad gaming ecosystem. He also services some of the up-and-coming technology businesses in Silicon Valley. In this role, Di Giorgio will be leading the firm’s practice in the category of Gaming Talent Recruitment.

In this role, Di Giorgio is primarily focused on executive searches at VP level and above, whether that be in the product, marketing, IT, finance or HR disciplines. He will oversee all projects personally, with the support of an established research team and all the latest candidate attraction tools and technologies.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

