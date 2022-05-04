COLOR IT UP! CHILDREN OF POSSUM TOWN AT MARKET STREET FESTIVAL IN COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI
Coloring Contest Announced for Children Three to 11-Years Old to Draw and Color an Image of Themself with Mayor Possum at the Columbus Market Street Festival
One of the most important goals of our Pick It UP! Possum Town litter abatement initiative is to get Columbus’ youth involved and knowledgeable about how trash and pollution affect us all.”COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Columbus, Mississippi, announces its Color It Up! judged coloring contest where children three to 11-years old draw themselves with Mayor Possum (Columbus’ Litter Critter) at this year’s Market Street Festival, Saturday, May 7th in downtown Columbus.
— Melissa Parsons, Committee Chair of Pick It UP! Possum Town
The Pick It Up! Possum Town committee will host the Color It Up! Coloring contest from its booth on 5th Street near the Columbus Arts Center. The Color It Up! Coloring contest runs from 9:00 am until 2:30 pm. First, second, and third place winners will be announced at approximately 3:00 pm for age groups three to five, six to eight, and nine to 11-year olds.
“One of the most important goals of our Pick It UP! Possum Town litter abatement initiative is to get Columbus’ youth involved and knowledgeable about how trash and pollution affect us all,” says Melissa Parsons, committee chair of Pick It Up! Possum Town.
“Children love coloring, and linking this creative activity to these critical lifelong issues will hopefully lead to a greater understanding of the benefits of a cleaner, more presentable Columbus and future community participation.”
The quintessential mission of the Pick It Up! Possum Town committee is to bring about and sustain a cleaner Columbus. Its efforts are not limited to picking-up trash but to keeping Columbus cleaner, more presentable, healthful, and safer for residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.
ABOUT COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI
Founded in 1821, the historical “Friendly City” of Columbus resides upon the banks of the Tombigbee River on the Eastern border of Mississippi and serves as the county seat of Lowndes County.
Before its incorporation, the Indian trading-post settlement that became Columbus was called “Possum Town” by the Chickasaw and Choctaw Native Americans. Columbus’ historical significance began in 1540 when Spanish explorer and conquistador Hernando de Soto described its location during his quest to find El Dorado, the lost city of gold.
The city is further noteworthy for being home to legendary playwright Tennessee Williams, its designation as a Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, plus three National Register recognized historic districts, making Columbus one of 12 of its distinctive destinations in the US. And Columbus’ formal “Decoration Day” remembrance of fallen Civil War soldiers led to our National Memorial Day holiday.
The “Friendly City” of Columbus, Mississippi, is widely recognized as a memorable tourist destination for its historical significance, survived and preserved Antebellum architecture, blues and jazz roots, city, and regional events, recreation areas, riverboat lore, Southern cuisine, temperate Winters, and proximity to extraordinary fishing, hunting, and seasonal waterfowl migration.
# # #
Melissa Parsons
Pick It Up! Possum Town
+1 662-435-0070
maparsonslittercampaign@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other